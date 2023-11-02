University of Arizona and FBI work to catch threats more quickly

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The University of Arizona and the Federal Bureau of Investigations are speaking out on how threats of shootings and bombings made online have triggered swift responses in the past week. While recent threats have been obvious, they are also seeking the public’s help on concerning behavior.

University of Arizona’s Office of Public Safety and the FBI highlight how their response reflects better communication and threat assessment, which are things that an independent audit found lacking here just a year ago.

Online statements on Snapchat, such as “There’s going to be a mass tragedy and atrocity at the UofA Soon”… “with an AR-15″… landed 27-year-old Michael Lee in federal custody, charged with transmitting threats through interstate communications. Someone sent UAPD word of the threats, and UAPD collaborated with the Southern Arizona Violent Crime and Gang Task Force.

“The relationships between the FBI and our external partners is getting better. And it’s getting better every day,” said FBI Supervisor Special Agent Jon Edwards, who heads the task force.

“We, over the last year, have really been working on a lot of different physical and preparedness steps to make this campus safer,” said Steve Patterson, interim chief safety officer for the University of Arizona’s Office of Public Safety.

Just more than a year ago, Dr. Thomas Meixner was shot on campus. Murad Dervish is charged with the shooting and has been banned and expelled from the university. After the shooting, an independent audit found several areas the university needed to address, including managing threats and improving communications. Patterson said help for the community includes specific steps to take.

“We’ve really kind of highlighted when you get this information, when you see something concerning, what you do with it,” Patterson said.

They get to use the expanse of the FBI and that is all of our tools and I think that’s important,” Edwards said.

Cases like Lee’s can highlight how the public can help in their investigations.

“I would hope so, that people see that the information they provide is useful and it does matter and it can make a difference and a big difference,” Edwards said.

“We need help from our campus community and frankly not just our campus community; our community at large,” Patterson said.

