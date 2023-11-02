Vacant lot on busy Tucson street corner now has a path forward

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The southwest corner of Speedway and Stone has sat empty for years, but now Tucson city leaders have an idea of what to build on the site.

It’s across the street from Pima Community College and Anza Park and it looks like affordable housing could come to the lot.

It is still early in the project so there aren’t any dates set for development, but leaders say by the start of next year, they’ll start hearing from folks in surrounding neighborhoods.

The city is using nearly $3 million in American Rescue Plan money to buy the land and it’s also part of the Choice Neighborhood Program which works on improving struggling neighborhoods.

The city says this will be a big deal for the Thrive in the ‘05 area and especially with Pima Community College across the street.

This spot is just a mile from downtown and a mile from the UA so that’s why the city says it’s important they get this project right.

”We really see this particular corner as a great opportunity to highlight a great transit oriented development project so really we think that showcasing what a good development can be there is really part of our goal and really something we’re interested in doing,” interim director of Housing and Community Development with the city of Tucson Ann Chanecka said.

Something else the city is excited about is Anza Park being right across the street. Chanecka said they’re working to activate the park. They’re hoping with recent additions like the dog park and this new affordable housing project that it will become popular once again.

