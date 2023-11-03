Asteroid sample from OSIRIS-REx mission goes on public display

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Starting today, November 3, the public can get a firsthand look at part of the asteroid recovered during the University of Arizona-led OSIRIS-REx mission.

A fragment from the “Bennu” asteroid will be put on display in the meteorite gallery inside the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History.

The display opens less than two months after OSIRIS-REx returned to earth to wrap up a seven year journey.

Early testing done on the asteroid sample indicated a richness in carbon and water.

The Smithsonian also received a sample to study, in addition to the sample that will go on display.

