Coronado National Forest gives update on Gap Wildfire

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - UPDATE: The Coronado National Forest says the Gap Wildfire is burning 150 acres and is at 0% containment. The cause of the fire remains under Investigation.

There are no evacuations, but visitors are asked to avoid the area.

Firefighters working on the Gap Wildfire. (STATION)

ORIGINAL STORY: A new wildfire sparked up today, November 3.

The Coronado National Forest says the Charouleu Gap Wildfire was reported at 9:52 a.m.

The fire is burning at approximately 80 acres and zero percent containment.

Officials said, “The fire is located in extremely rough and rugged terrain but is visible from the retirement community of Saddlebrook, AZ. Visitors and residents are asked to avoid the area as firefighters work to contain the wildfire. There are no evacuations or structures at risk.”

Firefighters working the Gap Wildfire. (STATION)

The Forest Service said there are currently 50 ground resources responding to the fire. Firefighters will remain engaging throughout the night.

Officials said the aerial support is expected to arrive tomorrow morning.

The cause of the fire is not known.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

A view of the Gap Wildfire (STATION)

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.