Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Coronado National Forest gives update on Gap Wildfire

New wildfire burning in Coronado National Forest
By 13 News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 12:43 PM MST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - UPDATE: The Coronado National Forest says the Gap Wildfire is burning 150 acres and is at 0% containment. The cause of the fire remains under Investigation.

There are no evacuations, but visitors are asked to avoid the area.

Firefighters working on the Gap Wildfire.
Firefighters working on the Gap Wildfire.(STATION)

ORIGINAL STORY: A new wildfire sparked up today, November 3.

The Coronado National Forest says the Charouleu Gap Wildfire was reported at 9:52 a.m.

The fire is burning at approximately 80 acres and zero percent containment.

Officials said, “The fire is located in extremely rough and rugged terrain but is visible from the retirement community of Saddlebrook, AZ. Visitors and residents are asked to avoid the area as firefighters work to contain the wildfire. There are no evacuations or structures at risk.”

Firefighters working the Gap Wildfire.
Firefighters working the Gap Wildfire.(STATION)

The Forest Service said there are currently 50 ground resources responding to the fire. Firefighters will remain engaging throughout the night.

Officials said the aerial support is expected to arrive tomorrow morning.

The cause of the fire is not known.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

A view of the Gap Wildfire
A view of the Gap Wildfire(STATION)

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13 News toured the most expensive property for sale in Tucson. Tucson's luxury housing market...
Inside the most expensive home for sale in Tucson
18-wheeler hit by train near I-10, Tangerine Road
18-wheeler hit by train near I-10, Tangerine Road
Kenzo was killed while trying to locate armed robbery suspects.
PCSD K9 killed while locating armed robbery suspects
Man fighting for life following shooting in Tucson.
Man fighting for life following shooting in Tucson
Michael Moynihan pleaded guilty expect insane to a charge of attempted first-degree murder.
Accomplished Tucson musician pleads guilty to slashing throat of random stranger

Latest News

A doctor looks after a patient injured in an earthquake, evacuated from his village and brought...
Nepal rushes aid and rescue operations after strong quake shakes its northwest, killing at least 157
The Tucson Police Department is investigating a stabbing at the 4100 block of North Oracle on...
Tucson Police investigating stabbing near Limberlost, Oracle
Tucson neighborhoods can do more as nonprofits
Tucson neighborhoods can do more as nonprofits
Tucson will try again to regulate where smoke shops can open for business
Tucson will try again to regulate where smoke shops can open for business
City of Tucson awarded $1.5M for grass removal at city parks
City of Tucson awarded $1.5M for grass removal at city parks