Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Heating up for the weekend

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:07 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Mostly sunny skies, lighter winds, and a warming trend will dominate much of the 7-day forecast thanks to a ridge of high pressure. This ridge will build in from the southwest this weekend, with highs running about 10° above normal Saturday through Tuesday.

A system to our north will cool us off for the second half of the workweek with a stronger weather system moving in by next weekend. Overnight lows remain cool, dropping into the 50s each early morning in Tucson.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 90s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 90s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 80°.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-wheeler hit by train near I-10, Tangerine Road
18-wheeler hit by train near I-10, Tangerine Road
Kenzo was killed while trying to locate armed robbery suspects.
PCSD K9 killed while locating armed robbery suspects
Man fighting for life following shooting in Tucson.
Man fighting for life following shooting in Tucson
New Gigafactory set to charge Southern Arizona economy
New Gigafactory set to charge Southern Arizona economy
The Tucson Police Department said Wilbur Nimmons, 62, was arrested in the 300 block of West...
Documents: SunTran bus driver attacks rider who threw fruit at him

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST - A warm up for the weekend
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - A warm-up for the weekend
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - A warm up for the weekend
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - A warm-up for the weekend
Thursday, November 2nd
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Gradual warming trend for the start of November
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 1, 2023
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Gradual warming trend for the start of November