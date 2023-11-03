FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Heating up for the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Mostly sunny skies, lighter winds, and a warming trend will dominate much of the 7-day forecast thanks to a ridge of high pressure. This ridge will build in from the southwest this weekend, with highs running about 10° above normal Saturday through Tuesday.

A system to our north will cool us off for the second half of the workweek with a stronger weather system moving in by next weekend. Overnight lows remain cool, dropping into the 50s each early morning in Tucson.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 90s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 90s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 80°.

