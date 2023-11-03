FIRST ALERT FORECAST - A warm-up for the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) – After the 4th warmest October in Tucson, we ended the month and started November with the coolest temps the city has seen since March 27th (219 days ago from yesterday). However, temps warmed up today and will continue to warm to near 90 degrees this weekend into early next week. From there, temps will diminish, once again, back to the lower 80s/upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Clear with a morning low of 53 & high of 86.

SATURDAY: Clear with a morning low of 53 & high of 87. U of A football gameday.

SUNDAY: Clear with a morning low of 55 & high of 89.

MONDAY: Clear with a morning low of 58 & high of 89.

TUESDAY: Clear with a morning low of 57 & high of 88.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 56 & high of 84.

THURSDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 52 & high of 81.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.