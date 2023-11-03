Advertise
Former Pima County sergeant has another run-in with authorities

Ricky Garcia was cited with leaving the scene of an accident on Tuesday
Ricardo “Ricky” Garcia was cited for leaving the scene of an accident, less than a month after...
Ricardo “Ricky” Garcia was cited for leaving the scene of an accident, less than a month after he was charged with sexual assault.(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 7:04 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Former Pima County sergeant Ricky Garcia has had another run-in with authorities, less than a month after he was arrested on a charge of sexual assault.

According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, Garcia was cited for leaving the scene of an accident and released on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

A confidential source told 13 News the crash happened early Sunday morning in a Circle K parking lot. The accident was caught on the security video.

Garcia allegedly fled the scene and drove home. The source said when deputies arrived at the house, they found Garcia’s car running with the driver’s door open.

On Jan. 18, Garcia was processed on a charge of sexual assault in connection with an incident during a holiday party at his home.

According to the state, the victim was unconscious at the time of the alleged sexual assault. Garcia also allegedly contacted the victim, who was a co-worker, to try to convince her not to cooperate with the investigation.

On Jan. 31, Garcia was officially fired as promised by Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos.

“This is unacceptable. This is not who we are,” Nanos said at the time. “This is not what we’re about and we won’t stand for it. We will investigate it and prosecute it to its fullest.”

