Local businesses remember loved ones through their work on Dia de Los Muertos

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -Over the past two days, people in southern Arizona have been celebrating Día de los Muertos, also known as Day of the Dead.

This day is a way of remembering loved ones who have passed on while also keeping some local businesses busy.

“To me, the day means a lot because my mom’s not here anymore and my sister,” said Fernando Mendez, owner of Mendez Bakery and Tortillas.

Mendez said they started receiving calls for their Pan de Muerto last month. Pan de Muerto is a sweet roll topped with sugar commonly associated with this day. It is both eaten by the living and placed on ofrendas.

“It is an offering for the Mexican people to offer to their families, that’s why it’s so significant for Mexican people for the culture of Mexican people,” said Mendez.

Mendez said they started making them this week and because of its significance, they have been busy since.

“Business has been very good with the pan de muerto because a lot of customers celebrating November 2 today, and we have been busy with the bread,” said Mendez.

Face painting has also become a big part of the celebration. For the past ten years, Alexander Cook, owner of Opal Moon Face Painting, has used her skills to help people look their best for this celebration and also to help those who may need it.

“If I can, you make somebody look amazing and also help them through whatever they’re going through with a loved one that’s passed on, I love hearing those stories, while we’re doing the makeup,” said Cook.

Cook added that between Dia de los Muertos and All Souls, she is kept busy.

“I was at an event last night, so I probably did about 20 people there, but on the day of All Souls Procession, I’m thinking maybe close to 100,” said Cook.

Cook added that a big part of this celebration is also the Marigolds and sugar skulls. This is why she incorporates both into her designs.

“The scent and the bright color of the flower actually attracts your loved ones from beyond to come back and visit you,” said Cook.

Most of the businesses said the celebration is more than just good business, it is also a way for them to remember their loved ones.

“One of the reasons that I really wanted to do it was I have loved ones who have passed away and this was a very special celebration of life for me,” said Cook.

