New wildfire burning in Coronado National Forest

By 13 News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 12:43 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A new wildfire sparked up today, November 3.

The Coronado National Forest says the Charouleu Gap Wildfire was reported this morning.

Officials are currently trying to determine the size of the fire.

Officials say aerial support has been requested.

A cause of the fire is not known.

