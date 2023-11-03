Advertise
Oro Valley Police arrest suspect on several charges

By 13 News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:01 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Oro Valley Police Department is releasing details of the arrest of a suspect on several serious charges.

35-year-old Daquan Bryant Brown faces at least ten charges that include forgery, aggravated identity theft, organized retail theft and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Police say Brown is suspected of being in possession of over 100 fake ID’s and equipment to make other fictitious identification documents.

The 35-year-old Florida resident is suspected to be involved in organized retail thefts from over 21 locations in Arizona, Nevada, and California.

Police say he is being held on a $10,000 bond.

