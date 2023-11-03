Over 100,000 people are expected for this years’ All Souls Procession

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Organizers are putting the final touches on the 34th Annual All Souls Procession, set for Nov. 3rd-5th in the Mercado District.

More than 100,000 people are expected to be part of it this year and will gather near downtown on Sunday for the procession.

The route this year is a bit different than years past as things start at Speedway and Grande Avenue west of I-10.

The procession will go south to Congress before turning east then south on Avendia Del Convento. The grand finale site will be in the Mercado District.

Something new this year is a display called Pieces of Me and is a way for those to remember loved ones who were killed.

The display was created by family members who lost someone to homicide. It’s next to the altar where the community can come to pay their respects.

Events kick off Nov. 3rd at 7 p.m. with the Dance of the Dead Concert. That will be held at the MSA Annex Friday night and Saturday night.

On Nov. 4th at 3 p.m. there will be the Procession of Little Angels at Armory Park. Organizers say the procession is an event that teaches children to acknowledge and honor their loved ones who have died.

Everything wraps up on Sunday with the annual procession and ceremony which organizers say is the largest of its kind in Southern Arizona.

”We have a high number of creative’s in Tucson and this has become a signature outlet where artist can express themselves and it’s very powerful especially in today’s climate,” technical director of the All Souls Procession Paul Weir said. “We need as many things as we can to have people come together and celebrate, not for a political cause, not for financial gain but just to celebrate those that have passed, those we have loved, our friends and family.”

Whether you’re planning to join the procession or not there will be some road closures starting at 3 p.m. on Nov. 5th.

Those can be checked out here.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.