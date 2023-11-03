Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Over 100,000 people are expected for this years’ All Souls Procession

Individuals, couples and groups join together to walk the streets of Tucson.
Individuals, couples and groups join together to walk the streets of Tucson.(Source: KOLD)
By Jack Cooper
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:37 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Organizers are putting the final touches on the 34th Annual All Souls Procession, set for Nov. 3rd-5th in the Mercado District.

More than 100,000 people are expected to be part of it this year and will gather near downtown on Sunday for the procession.

The route this year is a bit different than years past as things start at Speedway and Grande Avenue west of I-10.

The procession will go south to Congress before turning east then south on Avendia Del Convento. The grand finale site will be in the Mercado District.

Something new this year is a display called Pieces of Me and is a way for those to remember loved ones who were killed.

The display was created by family members who lost someone to homicide. It’s next to the altar where the community can come to pay their respects.

Events kick off Nov. 3rd at 7 p.m. with the Dance of the Dead Concert. That will be held at the MSA Annex Friday night and Saturday night.

On Nov. 4th at 3 p.m. there will be the Procession of Little Angels at Armory Park. Organizers say the procession is an event that teaches children to acknowledge and honor their loved ones who have died.

Everything wraps up on Sunday with the annual procession and ceremony which organizers say is the largest of its kind in Southern Arizona.

”We have a high number of creative’s in Tucson and this has become a signature outlet where artist can express themselves and it’s very powerful especially in today’s climate,” technical director of the All Souls Procession Paul Weir said. “We need as many things as we can to have people come together and celebrate, not for a political cause, not for financial gain but just to celebrate those that have passed, those we have loved, our friends and family.”

Whether you’re planning to join the procession or not there will be some road closures starting at 3 p.m. on Nov. 5th.

Those can be checked out here.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-wheeler hit by train near I-10, Tangerine Road
18-wheeler hit by train near I-10, Tangerine Road
Kenzo was killed while trying to locate armed robbery suspects.
PCSD K9 killed while locating armed robbery suspects
Man fighting for life following shooting in Tucson.
Man fighting for life following shooting in Tucson
New Gigafactory set to charge Southern Arizona economy
New Gigafactory set to charge Southern Arizona economy
The Tucson Police Department said Wilbur Nimmons, 62, was arrested in the 300 block of West...
Documents: SunTran bus driver attacks rider who threw fruit at him

Latest News

Attorney General opens investigation into Pima County Sheriff, internal investigation yet to...
Attorney General opens investigation into Pima County Sheriff, internal investigation yet to open following sexual assault case
Local businesses remember loved ones through their work on Dia de Los Muertos
Local businesses remember loved ones through their work on Dia de Los Muertos
Attorney General opens investigation into Pima County Sheriff, internal investigation yet to...
Attorney General opens investigation into Pima County Sheriff, internal investigation yet to open following sexual assault case
Joseph Carter McCann
Police: University of Arizona student charged with aggravated assault after pushing man down the stairs