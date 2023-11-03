Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Police: University of Arizona student charged with aggravated assault after pushing man down the stairs

Joseph Carter McCann
Joseph Carter McCann(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By Shelby Slaughter
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 9:28 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A University of Arizona student is being charged with aggravated assault.

According to the university’s police department, on October 26, officers responded to North Ring Road about someone who had fallen and hit their head.

When officers arrived, they found a person unconscious on the ground and bleeding with a head laceration.

Security guards advised police that 20-year-old Joseph McCann may be involved in the incident after making a comment he had gotten into an argument with a man and pushed him down the stairs.

Police reviewed security camera footage, which showed McCann pushing a man down the stairs.

According to the interim complaint, a witness recounted that McCann said he was trying to call someone an Uber home from a party. It then says, “he stood up and McCann pushed him, which matched the video.”

According to the complaint, the victim was taken to the hospital and was intubated due to his injuries.

UAPD is still investigating this matter as an aggravated assault.

