Tucson Police investigating single-vehicle crash near 22nd, Craycroft Road

Authorities said a woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
By 13 News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 2:41 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash at East 23rd Street and South Jefferson Avenue on Thursday, Nov. 3.

The TPD says they responded shortly before 1:30 p.m. along with Tucson Fire Department personnel.

Authorities said a woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

TPD said an investigation is underway.

