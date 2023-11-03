Tucson Police investigating single-vehicle crash near 22nd, Craycroft Road
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 2:41 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash at East 23rd Street and South Jefferson Avenue on Thursday, Nov. 3.
The TPD says they responded shortly before 1:30 p.m. along with Tucson Fire Department personnel.
Authorities said a woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
TPD said an investigation is underway.
