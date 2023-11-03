World Series averaged 9.11 million viewers, making it the least-watched Fall Classic in TV history

The Texas Rangers’ 5-0 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks for their first championship on Wednesday night drew the largest audience of this World Series
Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim, left, and relief pitcher Josh Sborz celebrate after Game 5 of...
Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim, left, and relief pitcher Josh Sborz celebrate after Game 5 of the baseball World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, in Phoenix. The Rangers won 5-0 to win the series 4-1. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)(AP)
By JOE REEDY
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:58 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Texas Rangers 5-0 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks for their first championship on Wednesday night drew the largest audience of this World Series. However, it was not enough to prevent the five-game series from being the least-watched Fall Classic in recorded TV history.

Nielsen and Fox said Thursday the World Series averaged 9.11 million viewers, less than the 9.79 million average from the 2020 series, when the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays in six games.

It was a 23% decline from last year’s series, when the Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies in six games and averaged 11.78 million.

Wednesday night's game averaged 11.48 million on Fox, a jump of 3 million compared to Tuesday night's audience. The total audience across Fox, Fox Deportes and Fox streaming platforms was 11.64 million.

It was the first audience over 10 million for this year's series. Monday night's Game 3 set the record for the least-watched World Series game on record at 8.13 million.

The audience peaked with 14.27 million viewers for the final three outs.

Baseball and network executives figured this year's series might face a tough audience because of two teams that don't have much national appeal. The expanded playoffs also meant it was a series matching the teams with the seventh- and 11th-best records.

However, the Rangers being the ninth champion since 2013 and 14 teams qualifying for the Fall Classic in the same span does have some appeal for Fox executives.

“I think it’s a good thing for the health of baseball to have new pennant winners and new champions, new teams playing in the World Series. You don’t want it to be the same market and the same brands every year," Fox EVP, Head of Strategy and Analytics Mike Mulvihill said. "But I admit it is difficult for ratings in the short term when you’ve got some brands paired up that don’t really have traditional national boards.”

Bob Thompson , the retired president of Fox Sports Networks who runs his own consulting group, also saw scheduling and a short series as factors in the low audience numbers.

“I think the Friday night start probably is something baseball might want to look at. It is usually the poorest-viewed night of the week. Then you had a couple games that were blowouts where people probably tuned out early,” he said. “Whenever there's a chance for somebody to clinch, the numbers are usually high.”

The World Series also continues to outperform every entertainment program. This was the eighth straight year that has happened.

It was the most-watched event four of the five nights. The only thing to beat it was “Monday Night Football,” when the Detroit Lions beat the Las Vegas Raiders.

"Our two hopes and expectations are to beat everything in entertainment, and to have a long series. We didn’t really get a long series, but we did still beat everything in entertainment," Mulvihill said. “As long as the series continues to do that, it’ll always be powerful in prime time.”

With the addition of the pitch clock and shorter games, ratings on regional sports network were up 7% for the regular season, with 16 of the 29 U.S.-based teams showing improvement.

National regular-season ratings were up for Fox/FS1 and TBS, but flat for ESPN.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Latest News

Wires

There was no pool party at Chase Field for the Texas Rangers after winning the World Series....

No pool for you! Rangers blocked from celebrating in Diamondbacks pool

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By By The Associated Press
There was no pool party for the Texas Rangers after winning the World Series

Wires

FILE - Rep. Trent Franks, R-Ariz. speaks with a reporter on Capitol Hill in Washington, March...

Ex-Rep. Trent Franks, who offered aide $5 million to have his child, is running for Congress again

Updated: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:18 PM MST
|
By By The Associated Press
Arizona Congressman Trent Franks is running for his old U.S. House seat

Wires

Chase Field's roof will be open for game 3 of the World Series.

Chase Field roof open for World Series Game 3 between Diamondbacks and Rangers

Updated: Oct. 30, 2023 at 12:42 PM MST
|
By By The Associated Press
The roof will be open for World Series Game 3 at Chase Field, where forecast called for clear skies and a 76-degree temperature for the early evening start.

Wires

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon watches the action on the field during the first...

Cardinals face tough task in trying to defend Ravens and Lamar Jackson

Updated: Oct. 29, 2023 at 9:01 AM MST
|
By DAVID BRANDT
The reeling Arizona Cardinals have to try to find a way to stop Ravens' QB Lamar Jackson.

Latest News

Wires

Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty celebrates with center Trevor Moore (12) after...

Doughty scores 2 as Kings rally from 3 goals down to beat Coyotes 5-4

Updated: Oct. 28, 2023 at 8:24 PM MST
|
By JACK MAGRUDER
Drew Doughty scored his second goal of the game with 1:59 remaining and the Los Angeles Kings rallied from three goals down and beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-4.

Wires

Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte hits a two-run single against the Texas Rangers during the...

D-backs’ Ketel Marte passes Derek Jeter, two others for longest postseason hitting streak

Updated: Oct. 28, 2023 at 8:13 PM MST
|
By SCHUYLER DIXON
Ketel Marte has the longest hitting streak in postseason history at 18 games after a two-run single in the eighth inning of Game 2 of the World Series against the Texas Rangers.

Wires

Arizona Diamondbacks' Jace Peterson, left, celebrates with Geraldo Perdomo after they scored on...

Jace Peterson replaces pitcher Slade Cecconi on Diamondbacks’ World Series roster, adding extra bat

Updated: Oct. 27, 2023 at 12:29 PM MST
|
By By The Associated Press
The Arizona Diamondbacks added an extra bat for the World Series, putting Jace Peterson on the roster and dropping pitcher Slade Cecconi for the matchup against the Texas Rangers

Wires

Rob Wilson has run a ten-second silent ad promoting his business, Timberline Firearms and...

City of Flagstaff bans ad for shooting range and faces accusation of unconstitutional action

Updated: Oct. 27, 2023 at 12:22 PM MST
|
By By The Associated Press
A Flagstaff shooting range has gained the support of a conservative think tank in its challenge to have an ad at the city’s airport.

Wires

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) calls a play against the Los Angeles Clippers during the...

Devin Booker, Bradley Beal unable to play in Suns’ 2nd game of the season vs the Lakers

Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 7:49 PM MST
|
By GREG BEACHAM
Devin Booker and Bradley Beal are sitting out due to injuries when the Phoenix Suns visit the Los Angeles Lakers

Wires

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Merrill Kelly throws against the Atlanta Braves during...

Merrill Kelly to start World Series Game 2 for Diamondbacks and Brandon Pfaadt to start Game 3

Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:09 PM MST
|
By By The Associated Press
Right-hander Merrill Kelly will start Game 2 of the World Series for the Arizona Diamondbacks and rookie Brandon Pfaadt will start Game 3 when the championship moves to Phoenix