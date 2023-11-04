City of Tucson awarded $1.5M for grass removal at city parks

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The City of Tucson is looking for yet another way to combat the growing water crisis. This comes after it was awarded $1.5 million to help promote water conservation at some of the city’s parks.

“Having less water going to non-functional turf, it just means we are saving more water from the future,” Director of Tucson Water John Kmiec said during an interview with 13 News. “If we can reduce grass by reducing those areas. But also capturing stormwater with that program that’s the benefit of what we are looking to do.”

This facelift will help the city and Tucson Water cut back on water by 20%. Kmiec said this would be done by swapping out all of this grass with rocks and more desert-friendly plants.

The non-functional turf removal program will have two components. First, 55,000 square feet (1.3 acres) of city park turf will be replaced with desert-friendly plants and trees. There will also be a big emphasis on increasing shade in low Tree Equity Score areas.

The first parks to get the revamp will be Ormsby (899 W 24th St, Tucson, AZ 85713), Mirasol (1100 E Silverlake Rd, Tucson, AZ 85713) and James Thomas (3200 S Forgeus Ave, Tucson, AZ 85713). If all goes well, more will be soon to follow.

“The mayor and a council continue to lead on water conservation to protect the future of the Colorado River. This grant is another example of how the City of Tucson is using an innovative approach to help remove non-functional turf and replace it with native drought-tolerant plants and trees,” said Mayor Regina Romero.

Greg Jackson, Deputy Director of Tucson Parks and Recreation said the goal is to help keep the integrity of the parks so families can still come out and spend time outside. Plus, he said, the grass doesn’t get used as often as you’d think.

“We want to make sure we are using our water efficiently,” Jackson said. “And not just watering turf areas that aren’t going to be used excessively.”

The program is expected to start next year and last through 2026.

