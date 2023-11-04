FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Possible record temps this weekend through early next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) – Temps were a good deal above average today and will continue to be well above average through this weekend and into early next week. Temps will rise to the lower 90s through Monday, possibly threatening daily records. Therefore, it’ll be a bit toasty for the U of A tailgate tomorrow, with temps rising to about 90 degrees. Conditions during the game will be nearly perfect, as temps will start off in the mid-70s and end in the mid-60s.

Temps will cool down starting mid-next week to near 80 degrees.

SATURDAY: Clear with a morning low of 53 & high of 90. U of A football gameday (7:30 PM kick-off). Near record temps.

SUNDAY: Clear with a morning low of 58 & high of 92. Near record temps.

MONDAY: Clear with a morning low of 60 & high of 91. Near record temps.

TUESDAY: Clear with a morning low of 60 & high of 89. Near record temps.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 56 & high of 84.

THURSDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 52 & high of 81.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a morning low of 52 & high of 81.

