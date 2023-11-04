Advertise
Three birds at Reid Park Zoo test positive for bird flu

Three birds at Reid Park Zoo test positive for bird flu
By 13 News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Officials say three birds at Reid Park Zoo have tested positive for avian influenza or bird flu.

The Zoo’s avian influenza safety protocols have been in place proactively for over a week while test results were pending.

“Our animal care and veterinary team was able to enact safety measures as soon as avian flu was suspected to keep the other birds in our care safe. We have prepared for this scenario,” said Dr. Alexis Roth, Reid Park Zoo’s chief veterinarian.

Avian influenza is an annual concern for all bird species. The virus is contagious and often deadly, affecting birds.

Health experts say that while the disease poses a serious threat to some bird species, its risk to humans is low.

Reid Park Zoo has been in frequent communication with the State Veterinarian’s Office and the USDA to ensure all necessary precautions are being taken, officials said in a statement.

Reid Park Zoo announced that a male king vulture, named Phil passed away in late October following a brief illness. Test results received this weekend revealed Phil tested positive for the H5 avian flu strain.

Officials say two other birds who lived near Phil have also tested positive: a crested jay, who also passed away, and a scarlet ibis who is being monitored in the Zoo’s animal hospital.

As a further precaution, Reid Park Zoo has been testing its flocks, and so far, no other birds are exhibiting symptoms or appear to have been affected at this time, Reid Park Zoo said in a statement.

As a safety measure, both of the Zoo’s aviaries are closed to the public until further notice. The Zoo continues to test its birds for any possible exposure and monitoring signs of infection.

