Tucson neighborhoods can do more as nonprofits

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A change in tax status comes with advantages, and some Tucson neighborhoods are trying to make that change. Tucson is now telling neighborhood associations how to become nonprofits. It opens the door to getting more money. From getting grants to making donations tax deductible, becoming a non-profit entices more people to donate and more residents to get involved.

“Safety, neighborhood maintenance, keeping an eye on all of the parks,” said Val Timin, president of Palo Verde Neighborhood Association.

Physical features like more trees in parks or speed bumps for traffic control cost money. Becoming a non-profit can help a neighborhood association like Palo Verde fund them with grants and donations.

“We really rely on neighborhood donors for financial support and fundraising and we wanted their donations to be tax deductible,” Timin said.

She said the association has spent about the last year reinstating its non-profit status by processing with the Arizona Corporation Commission and next, they’ll file with the IRS. The process can require some work.

“It depends on what your team’s capacity looks like. It probably looked something like a couple of months of learning, a couple of months of baby steps and then just a matter of getting everything filed,” Timin said.

The city offered neighborhoods guidance from the Center for Healthy Nonprofits on how to become a non-profit. Doing so not only helps take advantage of funding for specific projects; it can encourage more support from residents and donors since the association has a legitimate status with the IRS.

“One other motivator is that our association has an entity to report to in the financial realm just to, you know, make sure we’re doing everything by the books,” Timin said.

And by doing so, Timin said that some businesses need to see non-profit status before making in-kind donations. The association is also looking at providing a way of donating monthly.

