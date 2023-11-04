Tucson Police investigating stabbing near Limberlost, Oracle
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 9:09 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a stabbing at the 4100 block of North Oracle on Friday night, Nov. 3.
The TPD says they responded shortly after 7:30 p.m.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with signs of sharp force trauma.
Authorities said he had been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Tucson Police said one person is detained and an investigation is underway.
