Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Tucson Police investigating stabbing near Limberlost, Oracle

The Tucson Police Department is investigating a stabbing at the 4100 block of North Oracle on...
The Tucson Police Department is investigating a stabbing at the 4100 block of North Oracle on Friday night, Nov. 3.(MGN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 9:09 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a stabbing at the 4100 block of North Oracle on Friday night, Nov. 3.

The TPD says they responded shortly after 7:30 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with signs of sharp force trauma.

Authorities said he had been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Tucson Police said one person is detained and an investigation is underway.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

13 NEWS BREAKING NEWS IMAGE

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13 News toured the most expensive property for sale in Tucson. Tucson's luxury housing market...
Inside the most expensive home for sale in Tucson
18-wheeler hit by train near I-10, Tangerine Road
18-wheeler hit by train near I-10, Tangerine Road
Kenzo was killed while trying to locate armed robbery suspects.
PCSD K9 killed while locating armed robbery suspects
Man fighting for life following shooting in Tucson.
Man fighting for life following shooting in Tucson
New Gigafactory set to charge Southern Arizona economy
New Gigafactory set to charge Southern Arizona economy

Latest News

A doctor looks after a patient injured in an earthquake, evacuated from his village and brought...
At least 128 dead as strong quake rocks northwestern Nepal, and officials say toll expected to rise
Tucson neighborhoods can do more as nonprofits
Tucson neighborhoods can do more as nonprofits
Tucson will try again to regulate where smoke shops can open for business
Tucson will try again to regulate where smoke shops can open for business
City of Tucson awarded $1.5M for grass removal at city parks
City of Tucson awarded $1.5M for grass removal at city parks