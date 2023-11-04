Tucson will try again to regulate where smoke shops can open for business

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -There are 109 smoke shops within the Tucson city limits. The city feels that’s quite enough for the time being.

But it’s not necessarily the number that has Tucson city leaders looking for a change. It’s where the smoke shops are placed that has them concerned.

“We want to build some separation between smoke shops and schools,” said Ward 6 City Council member Steve Kozachik. “We want to build some separation between smoke shops and parks.”

There has been a proliferation of smoke shops in Tucson in recent years, and there have been so many of them city leaders have finally felt the need to find legal ways to stop their growth.

But that need has also come from outside pressure in the community.

“Youth patronize smoke shops because they know these smoke shops do not look at the youth’s ID,” said Hillary Case, an audience member who spoke at call to the audience. “And they will sell to minors.”

That’s especially concerning over smoke shops close to schools, like City High School downtown, which had a smoke shop move in right down the street less than 100 feet away. Or at Grant and Campbell, which has two shops within a stone’s throw of each other. Another one opening up nearby would cause a great deal of concern about proliferation and clustering.

“The bottom line is, we want to protect youth because the earlier you get addicted to smoking the more difficult it becomes to kick the habit later on,” Kozachik said attributing it to the American Heart and Lung Associations.

The city was on the verge of adopting an ordinance last month but the convenience store trade association pointed to a very glaring issue that caused the council to pause. Under the proposed ordinance, the local corner grocery could be classified as a smoke shop.

“The intention of the proposal was never that it would apply to convenience stores or grocery stores,” City Attorney Mike Rankin told the community.

But right now, it does. What surprised the city is that many of those convenience stores make up to 30% of their annual cigarette sales and smoking paraphernalia, which puts them squarely in the ordinance bull’s eye.

“I would definitely like to see that piece of the language addressed and looked at so that we’re not inadvertently making a Circle K a smoke shop under these new regulations,” said Ward 4 City Council member Nikki Lee.

It’s likely the new language will say a smoke shop’s definition will be determined by a store’s square footage dedicated to smoking materials and not by the percentage of sales. The original used both as criteria.

“But leave the floor space because that’s what really defines a smoke shop,” Kozachik said. “If you walk into a business and 80% of their floor space is made up of bongs and cigarettes, then you know it’s a smoke shop.”

“If the ordinance passes, no new smoke shops will be allowed to open up within a thousand feet of each other or within a thousand feet of a school.

It won’t stop them from opening but will control where they can open.

