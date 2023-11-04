Advertise
Week 11 of high school football in southern Arizona

By 13 News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:52 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Below is the list of games and scores of high school football in southern Arizona.

Friday, Nov. 3

Brophy 14, Salpointe Catholic 12

Casa Grande 35, Buena 31

Sunnyside 35, Desert View 14

Flowing Wells 42, Maricopa 26

Ironwood Ridge 18, Mountain View 17

Marana 33, Cienega 0

Tucson High 81, Nogales 0

Canyon del Oro 21, Walden Grove 9

Mica Mountain 28, Catalina Foothills 21

Douglas 47, Sahuarita 3

Empire 28, Rincon 13

Rio Rico 28, Cholla 21

Sahuaro 33, Pueblo 7

