Week 11 of high school football in southern Arizona
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:52 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Below is the list of games and scores of high school football in southern Arizona.
Friday, Nov. 3
Brophy 14, Salpointe Catholic 12
Casa Grande 35, Buena 31
Sunnyside 35, Desert View 14
Flowing Wells 42, Maricopa 26
Ironwood Ridge 18, Mountain View 17
Marana 33, Cienega 0
Tucson High 81, Nogales 0
Canyon del Oro 21, Walden Grove 9
Mica Mountain 28, Catalina Foothills 21
Douglas 47, Sahuarita 3
Empire 28, Rincon 13
Rio Rico 28, Cholla 21
Sahuaro 33, Pueblo 7
Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.