Week 11 of high school football in southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Below is the list of games and scores of high school football in southern Arizona.

Friday, Nov. 3

Brophy 14, Salpointe Catholic 12

Casa Grande 35, Buena 31

Sunnyside 35, Desert View 14

Flowing Wells 42, Maricopa 26

Ironwood Ridge 18, Mountain View 17

Marana 33, Cienega 0

Tucson High 81, Nogales 0

Canyon del Oro 21, Walden Grove 9

Mica Mountain 28, Catalina Foothills 21

Douglas 47, Sahuarita 3

Empire 28, Rincon 13

Rio Rico 28, Cholla 21

Sahuaro 33, Pueblo 7

