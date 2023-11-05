Advertise
Cochise County arrests human smuggling suspect south of Sierra Vista

23-year-old Logan McKenzie Casto of Cross Lanes, West Virginia.
23-year-old Logan McKenzie Casto of Cross Lanes, West Virginia.(Cochise County Sheriff's Office)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 9:24 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect in connection to a human smuggling case south of Sierra Vista on Friday, Nov. 3.

At approximately 2:45 p.m., a CCSO Detective assigned to the Safe Streets Task Force attempted to stop a Volkswagen Tiguan at the intersection of E Highway 92 and S Kings Ranch Rd.

CCSO said the Tiguan failed to yield and a multi-agency pursuit was initiated, during which speeds reached more than 110mph.

Authorities said the vehicle was successfully stopped on E Hereford Rd near S Hall Drive.

Cochise County Sheriff’s identified the driver as US Citizen 23-year-old Logan McKenzie Casto of Cross Lanes, West Virginia, who was found to be smuggling five undocumented immigrants.

According to CCSO, Casto was booked into the Bisbee Detention Facility for human smuggling, unlawful flight from law enforcement, and five counts of felony endangerment.

