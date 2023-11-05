FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Possible record temps to a seasonable cool-down

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) – Near record temps today in Tucson with a high of 90, making it 10 degrees above average. Record high temps in Tucson will be possible through Tuesday, with tomorrow likely being the warmest/hottest day in the region. However, windy conditions on Tuesday will blow in far cooler temps by Wednesday, as temps will dip down into the low 80s and then the 70s by Thursday!

SUNDAY: Clear & hot with a low of 58 & a high of 94. Near record temps.

MONDAY: Clear & hot with a morning low of 61 & a high of 92. Near record temps.

TUESDAY: Clear & windy with a morning low of 59 & a high of 89. Near record temps.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly clear & breezy with a morning low of 55 & a high of 81.

THURSDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 48 & a high of 76.

FRIDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 49 & a high of 78.

SATURDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 50 & a high of 76.

