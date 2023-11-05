Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Tola sets NYC Marathon course record to win men’s race; Hellen Obiri of Kenya takes women’s title

The women's elite runners begin their run across the Verrazzano-Narrrows Bridge at the start of...
The women's elite runners begin their run across the Verrazzano-Narrrows Bridge at the start of the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 9:45 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Tamirat Tola of Ethiopia set a course record to win the New York City Marathon men’s race on Sunday while Hellen Obiri of Kenya pulled away in the final 400 meters to take the women’s title.

Tola finished in 2 hours, 4 minutes and 58 seconds, topping the 2:05.06 set by Geoffrey Mutai in 2011. Tola pulled away from countrymate Jemel Yimer when the pair were heading towards the Bronx at mile 20. By the time he headed back into Manhattan a mile later he was up by 19 seconds and chasing Mutai’s mark.

While the men’s race was well decided before the last few miles, the women’s race came down to the stretch. Obiri, Letesenbet Gidey of Ethiopia and defending champion Sharon Lokedi were all running together exchanging the lead. Obiri made a move as the trio headed back into Central Park for the final half-mile and finished in 2:27.23. Gidey finished second, 6 seconds behind.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13 News toured the most expensive property for sale in Tucson. Tucson's luxury housing market...
Inside the most expensive home for sale in Tucson
18-wheeler hit by train near I-10, Tangerine Road
18-wheeler hit by train near I-10, Tangerine Road
Man fighting for life following shooting in Tucson.
Man fighting for life following shooting in Tucson
Michael Moynihan pleaded guilty expect insane to a charge of attempted first-degree murder.
Accomplished Tucson musician pleads guilty to slashing throat of random stranger
Amir Safavi Farokhi
Authorities arrest Tucson man accused of making threats against Northwest Hospital

Latest News

Palestinians inspect the damage of a house destroyed by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City,...
Warplanes strike Gaza refugee camp as Israel rejects US push for a pause in fighting
FILE -Russell Eagle Bear, with the Rosebud Sioux Reservation Tribal Council, talks to U.S....
Survivors of abusive Native American boarding schools to share experiences in Montana
Secretary of State Antony Blinken tells the Senate Appropriations Committee that the United...
Blinken meets Abbas in the West Bank in the latest stop on his diplomat push on the Israel-Hamas war
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) walks onto the field for warm-ups before an NFL...
Damar Hamlin launches Cincinnati scholarship program to honor the 10 who saved his life