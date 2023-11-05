Tucson music teacher makes new program for students in exceptional education

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Many look to music as an escape and a way to process the challenges and triumphs life brings.

But for, some students in TUSD’s exceptional education services, they are using music to excel – something they might not have been known to do before.

Carlos Garcia, a music teacher at Mary Meredith, created a new music program focused on helping students with behavioral and emotional problems to develop their social skills in and out of the classroom.

“We’re not only working in music, nor creating musicians with the best music skills,” Garcia said. “[We] teach students how to describe emotions and how they can feel those emotions within themselves.”

Many of the students Garcia works with go to school at Mary Meredith. According to Principal Judy Mitchell, Mary Meredith is the last resort for students when they exhibit behavioral problems.

In the beginning, many of the students were reluctant to take part in the program.

But, using science-based research, like how the vibrations of a guitar may help a child with autism, students found themselves coming out of their shells.

“They are discovering, when you work and follow your plan, and when you practice, you can have big opportunities in life,” Garcia said.

Garcia mentions that some of his students didn’t have a plan after getting their high school diplomas. Still, the program makes them look into higher ed at the University of Arizona or anywhere they wish to go.

Compared to when he first started, students now look forward to Garcia’s class, where they feel free to be themselves while developing skills for years to come.

“We changed the script,” said Judy Mitchell.

“When you hear often about all the things you can’t do and what you’re doing wrong, it’s hard to see a future. What this did was it provided them with an opportunity to see that somebody sees a side of them and believes in what they can do.”

