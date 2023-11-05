Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets

Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 12:26 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Tyson Foods is recalling about 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets.

On Saturday, the company said it was voluntarily pulling the nuggets after some people reported finding small pieces of metal inside the patties.

Specifically, the recall is for the 29-ounce plastic bag packages containing frozen, but fully cooked breaded nuggets that are shaped like dinosaurs.

The packaging includes a Best Used By date of Sept. 4, 2024.

The chicken was sold in a number of states including California, Illinois, Michigan, Tennessee and Virginia.

The Department of Agriculture says there has been “one minor oral injury” associated with consumption of the nuggets.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13 News toured the most expensive property for sale in Tucson. Tucson's luxury housing market...
Inside the most expensive home for sale in Tucson
18-wheeler hit by train near I-10, Tangerine Road
18-wheeler hit by train near I-10, Tangerine Road
Man fighting for life following shooting in Tucson.
Man fighting for life following shooting in Tucson
Michael Moynihan pleaded guilty expect insane to a charge of attempted first-degree murder.
Accomplished Tucson musician pleads guilty to slashing throat of random stranger
Amir Safavi Farokhi
Authorities arrest Tucson man accused of making threats against Northwest Hospital

Latest News

Palestinians inspect the damage of a house destroyed by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City,...
Gaza loses telecom contact again. Israel strikes refugee camps as Israel rejects a pause in fighting
UA Wildcats rank 23 in AP poll
UA Wildcats rank 23 in AP poll
Dozens of neglected horses were rescued from a farm in Iowa.
Officials: Dozens of neglected horses rescued from farm, owner charged
Dozens of horses were seized in Iowa after a authorities began investigating a woman for...
Officials: Dozens of neglected horses found suffering from injuries on farm, owner charged