UA Wildcats rank 23 in AP poll

By 13 News Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 12:19 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Arizona Wildcats are finally in the Top 25.

The Wildcats came in at number 23 in the Associated Press poll following Saturday night’s upset win over UCLA, 27-10.

It was also the Wildcats’ third consecutive win over a ranked opponent. That is the first time in program history the team has accomplished that feat.

The win over UCLA also made the Wildcats bowl-eligible for the first time since 2017.

