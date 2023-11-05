UA Wildcats rank 23 in AP poll
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 12:19 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Arizona Wildcats are finally in the Top 25.
The Wildcats came in at number 23 in the Associated Press poll following Saturday night’s upset win over UCLA, 27-10.
It was also the Wildcats’ third consecutive win over a ranked opponent. That is the first time in program history the team has accomplished that feat.
The win over UCLA also made the Wildcats bowl-eligible for the first time since 2017.
