University of Arizona Police looking for armed robbery suspect after students held at gunpoint

The University of Arizona Police Department is looking for an armed robbery after students were held at gunpoint on early Saturday morning, Nov. 4.
By 13 News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 7:11 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The University of Arizona Police Department is looking for an armed robbery suspect after students were held at gunpoint early Saturday morning, Nov. 4.

UAPD said the incident happened near Pueblo de la Cienega Residence Hall, located at 621 N. Highland Avenue, at 1:53 a.m.

According to the UAPD, an unidentified male suspect approached two victims who were walking together and demanded their money.

Authorities said the suspect pulled out a pistol from his waistband and showed it to the victims. After the victims told the suspect that they did not have any money, he fled from the scene.

The suspect was described as a 25–30-year-old Black male with a dreadlock hairstyle and a short black beard, according to UAPD.

UAPD said that at the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing jeans and a black hoodie. Authorities are actively investigating this case.

If you have any information about this crime, or know about any recent incidents of a similar nature, please contact UAPD at 520-621-8273. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call 88-CRIME (520-882-7463).

13 NEWS CRIME FILES IMAGE

