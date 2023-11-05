Wildcats earn another upset win by beating #19 UCLA

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The University of Arizona Wildcats made their case for making the Top 25 after pulling off an upset of #19 UCLA Saturday night, November 4.

The final score was 27-10.

The win comes just a week after the Wildcats upset Oregon State 27-24 and now makes the Wildcats bowl eligible.

