Coach Fisch discusses ‘football smarts’ of his players

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Arizona football coach Jedd Fisch held a news conference today, November 6, to discuss his team’s success so far, and this week’s game.

Arizona travels to Colorado this weekend to take on the Buffaloes.

Arizona heads into the game ranked 23rd in the AP Poll.

The ranking comes after the Wildcats won their third consecutive game against a ranked opponent, a first in program history, when the team beat UCLA 27-10.

The team is also bowl eligible for the first time since 2017.

Fisch says qualifying for a bowl game was just one of the team’s goals, but he wants to make sure his players stay focused on this week’s game.

Today, Jedd Fisch talked about the importance of “finishing” games, and the “football IQ” of his players.

