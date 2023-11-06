FIRST ALERT FORECAST - A huge pattern flip by mid-week

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) – Let’s just say it didn’t feel like November today. With a high of 94 degrees reached in Tucson, it tied the record for the hottest September day in the city’s history. We’ll continue to see temps flirt with daily records through Tuesday. However, a big-time pattern switch will occur by mid-week, as temps will dive down to the lower 80s by Wednesday & into the 70s by Thursday. It’ll also be a bit breezy on Tuesday & Wednesday as the pattern change takes hold of the region.

MONDAY: Clear & hot with a low of 60 & a high of 92. Near record temps.

TUESDAY: Clear & breezy hot with a morning low of 59 & a high of 90. Near record temps.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly clear & breezy with a morning low of 56 & a high of 82.

THURSDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 49 & a high of 75.

FRIDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 47 & a high of 78.

SATURDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 49 & a high of 79.

SUNDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 52 & a high of 82.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.