FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Near record warmth again Monday

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Temperatures will once again soar 10° to 15° above normal Monday afternoon with daily record highs possible. Wind gusts pick up Tuesday ahead of our next storm system. This upper-level trough will cool southern Arizona back near climate normals Wednesday with even cooler weather on the way Thursday into Friday. Conditions stay dry this week under mostly sunny skies.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 90s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 90°. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s. Breezy.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 80°.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.