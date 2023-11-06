Sierra Vista Police: Two shooting incidents result in two arrests

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Sierra Vista Police Department arrested two men in separate incidents involving the discharging of a firearm in Sierra Vista on Sunday and Monday.

On Sunday, Nov. 5, at about 6:45 p.m., officers responded to a call about a gunshot fired from an apartment on the 500 block of Coronado Drive. The caller stated they observed a resident point a pistol from his doorway and shoot in the direction of another apartment within the complex.

Officers established a perimeter around the suspected apartment and commanded the resident to exit his apartment peacefully.

The Sierra Vista Police said after 10 minutes, 57-year-old Sierra Vista resident Edward Perea voluntarily surrendered from the apartment and was taken into custody.

Authorities said no other shots were fired. Police then obtained a search warrant and numerous weapons and ammunition, as well as other weapon paraphernalia, were secured as evidence.

On Monday, Nov. 6, officers responded to a domestic disturbance on the 1400 block at about 12:45 a.m. of Bella Vista Drive. During the investigation, officers determined that 23-year-old Sierra Vista resident Edward Ramirez had fired two rounds from a pistol inside the residence and pointed the pistol at various residents.

After Ramirez fired the shots, a physical altercation ensued between him and a relative also living at the residence, resulting in numerous injuries to Ramirez’s face and head. While being detained, Ramirez also kicked an officer.

Ramirez was transported to the Canyon Vista Medical Center for treatment of his injuries and remains in custody. Weapons and other weapon paraphernalia were retrieved from the residence.

According to Sierra Vista Police, Perea was booked into the Cochise County Jail for discharging a firearm at an occupied structure, endangerment, and disorderly conduct with a firearm. He’s being held on a $15,000 bond.

Sierra Vista Police said Ramirez remains under guard at the medical center and will be booked into the Cochise County Jail. He is facing the following charges: aggravated assault/domestic violence, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, endangerment, and disorderly conduct with a weapon.

Authorities said both individuals appeared to be under the influence of intoxicants at the time of the incidents. Citizens are reminded not to handle firearms while under the influence.

These are active investigations and anyone with information relevant to these incidents is asked to contact SVPD Detective Thomas P. Ransford at Thomas.Ransford@SierraVistaAZ.gov.

