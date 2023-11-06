Advertise
Three public meetings scheduled regarding the I-10 and Cortaro interchange

By Jack Cooper
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 7:46 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Marana leaders are looking to hear from the community about the I-10 and Cortaro interchange.

Three public meetings are being held, the first two are on Nov. 6th, and another is on Nov. 8th.

If you’re interested, the first one on the 6th is at 1 p.m. at the Highlands at Dove Mountain and the second is at 6 p.m. at the Marana Police Community Room. The meeting on the 8th is at 6 p.m. at the Leman Academy.

The focus is the train tracks and overpass as you get on and off I-10. Dozens of trains pass through there every day, stopping traffic for as long as ten minutes.

That’s why leaders in Marana say the sooner drivers don’t have to worry about delays because of a train or traffic, the better.

This is going to cost roughly $200 million for this project. The meetings are required because the town is applying for grants.

The state has also thrown in about $10 million to help make this drive a bit easier, but Marana is hoping for $50 million to start planning and to look at any environmental problems and to start design.

”It’s very exciting, this will obviously establish better connectivity through our community on both sides of the interstate and over the railroad in this situation,” Director of Public Works and Town Engineer Fausto Burruel said. “The other thing it does and we are aware of it, but it’s impactful doing these types of major projects do impact the businesses in the area.”

The goal is to have construction start between in about 5-10 years and they say they’d like to see something similar to the overpasses at Ina and Twin Peaks.

