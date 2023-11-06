Tucson Police arrest hit and run suspect

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department announced the arrest of a hit and run suspect.

TPD says 18-year-old Jesus Enrique Camacho Cesena was driving a pickup truck and hit an adult male pedestrian Sunday night, November 5, near south 12th Avenue and Valencia.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

Cesena was booked into the Pima County Jail and faces a felony charge of leaving the scene of a serious injury accident.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.