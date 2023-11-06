Tucsonans remember and celebrate loved ones during 34th annual All Souls Procession

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -Thousands of Tucsonans walked Tucson’s streets, holding signs and even dressing up, to honor, remember, and celebrate deceased loved ones during the 34th annual All Souls Procession.

“It’s an emotional time for everyone to come together and stick through the hard times of losing someone because even in death, we can’t forget the ones who were in our lives for so long,” said Manny Martinez, an All Souls Procession participant.

Martinez and his wife were among those participating in this year’s procession. Martinez’s wife stood on the sidewalk holding a sign with pictures of loved ones who had passed away. They both said this procession is a time of remembrance.

“Every single year it is pretty emotional seeing the people out here with the signs that people create. A lot of us still have that connection with our families even after they are gone. They are away but you can never really forget about them,” said Martinez.

Arleen Marco said this was her first year walking in the procession. The umbrella she held along the route was her way of recognizing loved ones who had passed away this year.

“It just made sense to come out here and participate this year compared to sitting on the sidelines. So we created an umbrella to honor all those lives that we miss so deeply,” said Marco.

Whether sitting on the sideline or walking in the procession, this event brought out an array of emotions. However, one thing many did agree on is that this was an opportunity to be around others who have gone through similar grief.

“Participating this year and knowing that we all have had some loss and can share in that grief makes it extra special to walk with other people who can feel as I do,” said Marco.

Kathy Davis, who lost her son over 16 years ago, has been participating in this procession ever since. She said this event had become a celebration of his life, which is exactly what he would have wanted.

“During that first time, it was so emotional I could hardly stand it. I cried the whole way, and it got better year after year and now it is really a celebration,” said Davis.

For many involved, this procession was a way to feel connected to those who are no longer around.

“You can feel all the emotions of all the people walking. You can feel Drew being with us when we are walking,” said Gail Armstrong, an All Souls Procession participant.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

13 NEWS BREAKING NEWS IMAGE

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.