13 Cares For Health
Tucson Now

AI-generated nude deepfakes are increasing, especially for teens

By Brooke Wagner
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:01 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The 13 News Fact Finders have reported how Arizona’s attorney general warned Congress about a new threat of child exploitation: pornographic deepfakes. Since then, the problem has exploded. The most recent incident just happened at a New Jersey high school, where students are accused of sharing artificial intelligence-generated nude photos of classmates.

Since our story, senators held a closed-door meeting with top tech leaders, where everyone agreed, the threat is real - but the question is, what can we do about it?

Deepfakes involve people applying A-I technology to real photos, creating a new image. That “deepfake” can be used to embarrass or even extort the victim, like Dorota Mani’s daughter.

“My daughter texted me, ‘mom, naked pictures of me are being distributed. That’s it. Heading to the principal’s office,’” said Mani.

Mani’s daughter was one of the New Jersey victims. The principal sent out a letter letting parents know about AI-generated pornographic images... encouraging parents to file a police report, as Mani did. But the fact is, it’s not yet illegal in most states, including Arizona, to share non-consensual deepfake images online.

There are calls for new laws, but for now, experts advise parents to help kids lock down their social media - and family members who love to share pictures should do the same.

