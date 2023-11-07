American Veterans Traveling Tribute Wall display at Casino Del Sol from Nov. 8-12

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - In honor of Veterans Day, the American Veterans Traveling Tribute Wall (AVTT) will be displayed from Nov. 8-12 at Casino Del Sol.

The display is dedicated to paying tribute to veterans and service members and activities and special offers will be available for veterans, active-duty military and first responders.

The Wall is 360 ft in length, an 80% replica and includes A-frames reflecting the timeline and statistics of the Vietnam War.

Admission: Free

Location: CDS Resort Pool Lawn, 5655 W Valencia Rd, Tucson, AZ 85757

AVTT Wall Public Viewing Hours:

November 8th, 2023: Wall Arrives/Set-up

November 9th, 2023: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

November 10th, 2023: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

November 11th, 2023: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

November 12th, 2023: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

SPECIAL EVENTS:

1. Wall for Public Notes

When: Nov. 6th

Location: Casino Del Sol Lobby, 5655 W Valencia Rd, Tucson, AZ 85757

Highlights: Separate to the AVTT Wall, community members are invited to participate.

2. Motorcycle Escort (November 8th, 2023):

Location: Lowes (Southeast Entrance), 1800 W. Valencia Rd. Tucson, AZ 85746

Staging: 8:00 a.m.

Escort Departs: 10:00 a.m.

3. AVTT Wall Opening Ceremony

When: November 9th, 2023, 10:00 a.m.

Location: CDS Resort Pool Lawn, 5655 W Valencia Rd, Tucson, AZ 85757

Highlights: Posting of Colors, Opening Remarks, Public Viewing of the Wall

4. Veterans Day Ceremony

When: Saturday, November 11th, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.

Location: CDS Resort Pool Lawn, 5655 W Valencia Rd, Tucson, AZ 85757

Highlights: Pascua Yaqui Color Guard march through, blessings, speakers, and a wall for public notes of appreciation.

5. Special Offers for Veterans, Active-Duty Military, and First Responders:

Veterans, active-duty military, and first responders are eligible for:

Free Lawn Tickets upon presenting a relevant ID at the AVA Gate.

50% off Reserved Seats, which can be purchased online or at the gift shop.

