Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Beloved 95-year-old cashier is ready to retire after nearly 3 decades

Always smiling and energetic, 95-year-old Eloise Luzader is a cherished head cashier at the University of Hawaii at Manoa’s Gateway Cafe
By Mahealani Richardson and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:24 AM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) – A 95-year-old woman has decided to retire after 29 years of helping customers at the University of Hawaii at Manoa’s Gateway Café.

“They keep me active. They keep me young,” said energetic Eloise Luzader.

While she’s sad to leave, Luzader says it’s time for her to go.

“I’m going to miss the kids because they keep me young. They keep me young and they keep me alert,” Luzader said.

The cherished head cashier considers the students at the café her grandchildren.

“I genuinely look forward to coming to Gateway just to say good morning to her,” student Jace Valentine said. “It’s definitely going to be hard missing her, but I’m glad she finally gets to retire. I’m very happy for her.”

Luzader also has an unofficial title of matchmaker, taking credit for three marriages that started with meetings in the cafeteria.

“Many years ago, this girl would come in and say, ‘Aunty, you see that guy over there? Can you introduce me to him?’ I’d say, ‘I’ll introduce you to him, but after that you are on your own,’” she said.

Even though Luzader says 1,000 students come in the café each day for a meal, she remembers many of their names – but made sure to clarify she doesn’t have a favorite.

Her last day of work is Nov. 30.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13 News toured the most expensive property for sale in Tucson. Tucson's luxury housing market...
Inside the most expensive home for sale in Tucson
18-wheeler hit by train near I-10, Tangerine Road
18-wheeler hit by train near I-10, Tangerine Road
Michael Moynihan pleaded guilty expect insane to a charge of attempted first-degree murder.
Accomplished Tucson musician pleads guilty to slashing throat of random stranger
23-year-old Logan McKenzie Casto of Cross Lanes, West Virginia.
Cochise County arrests human smuggling suspect south of Sierra Vista
Tucson Police arrest hit and run suspect
NEW DETAILS: Tucson Police arrest hit and run suspect

Latest News

East Texas man pleads guilty to multiple Jan. 6 felonies
East Texas man pleads guilty to multiple Jan. 6 felonies
East Texas man pleads guilty to multiple Jan. 6 felonies
Israelis gathered and lit candles in Tel Aviv on Monday, November 6, 2023, to remember those...
Israel fights Hamas deep in Gaza City and foresees control of enclave’s security after war
This photo provided by the FBI on Oct. 25, 2023 shows Brian Jeffrey Raymond. The former CIA...
Ex-CIA officer accused of sexually abusing dozens of women pleads guilty to federal charges
87 Ohio veterans visit memorials built in their honor
87 Ohio veterans visit memorials built in their honor