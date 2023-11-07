Advertise
13 Cares For Health
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Gusty winds and near record heat Tuesday

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:20 AM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Temperatures will once again soar 10°+ above normal Tuesday with daily record highs possible. Wind gusts pick up this afternoon ahead of a storm system that will cool things off for the rest of the week. An upper-level trough moving in from the Pacific Northwest will cool southern Arizona back near climate normals Wednesday before dropping us several degrees below normal Thursday and Friday. Conditions stay dry this week under mostly sunny skies.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 90°. Windy.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s. Breezy.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 80°.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s.

