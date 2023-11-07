FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperatures remain above average and gusty winds on tap
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Well above normal temperatures continue through Tuesday before a cool down arrives Wednesday through the remainder of the work week. Breezy afternoon winds can be expected Tuesday and Wednesday.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. West wind 6 to 13 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 90. South southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west southwest 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. West southwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 82. South southeast wind 6 to 16 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. West wind 5 to 11 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 74.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 78.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49.
Veterans Day: Sunny, with a high near 79.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 82.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 79.
