FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperatures remain above average and gusty winds on tap

By Allie Potter
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:07 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Well above normal temperatures continue through Tuesday before a cool down arrives Wednesday through the remainder of the work week. Breezy afternoon winds can be expected Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. West wind 6 to 13 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 90. South southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west southwest 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. West southwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 82. South southeast wind 6 to 16 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. West wind 5 to 11 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 74.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 78.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Veterans Day: Sunny, with a high near 79.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 82.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 79.

