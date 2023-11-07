First Avenue improvements still need funding

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The original plan to widen First Avenue to six lanes has been changed to keep it at four. But even with the same number of lanes, the price has gone up.

“I almost got run over down the street because one time I was crossing like at the crosswalk and a car went right in front of me. It was about to hit me,” said Jesus Morales, who was walking along First Avenue Monday.

Based on that experience, Morales thinks more features to protect pedestrians from cars along First Avenue will be welcome.

“Because they can keep going like right in front of us when you’re like walking and they don’t give us a chance to walk because a lot of people have been run over,” Morales said.

“Doing the pedestrian safety is very much needed and we’ve got to get that done,” said Ward 3 Tucson City Council Member Kevin Dahl.

Just since the beginning of this year, the corridor has had three pedestrian crashes, with one of them fatal. Council Member Dahl said the original plan to widen First Avenue from River Road to Grant Road to six lanes was not the answer.

“This was a plan that was put into place 20 years ago. We have to change at the end based on current conditions,” Dahl said.

The city had an assessment to show the widening was unnecessary, and now it will retain four lanes and keep features to protect pedestrians. The RTA initially said voters needed to approve the modifications since they voted for it, but ultimately, it agreed to change the plan after considering the city’s assessment.

“It was a struggle to make this change. I’ve only been involved with this as a city councilman for the last two years, but when I came into it, RTA was very resistant to looking at our information or to be flexible,” Dahl said.

But when construction will start depends on finding the funding. It’s estimated almost twice the 2006 price tag, about $135 million, to try to make First Avenue safer.

“Some people, yeah, but more people are like crazy drivers but most people will probably slow down,” Morales said.

An RTA spokesperson said RTA wants to complete all the projects, but with the additional funding needed, how to pay for it must be known before construction can begin.

