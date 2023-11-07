Golder Ranch Fire rescue cat stuck in a tree

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Golder Ranch Fire rescued a cat that was stuck in a tree this week.

Golder Ranch Fire said crews responded to the Home Depot parking lot where Oro Valley Police was on the scene of a cat stuck in a tree.

Crews said Firefighter Schobel got on top of the truck safely to reach the cat, but it wasn’t too cooperative.

As Captain Miller attempted to help from below, the cat grabbed his glove.

Golder Ranch Fire rescue cat stuck on the tree. (Golder Ranch Fire)

“Overall, no CATastrophes! Our crew was able to free the little guy with no injuries,” said Golder Ranch Fire.

