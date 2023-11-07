Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Golder Ranch Fire rescue cat stuck in a tree

Golder Ranch Fire rescued a cat that was stuck in a tree this week.
Golder Ranch Fire rescued a cat that was stuck in a tree this week.(Golder Ranch Fire)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 3:31 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Golder Ranch Fire rescued a cat that was stuck in a tree this week.

Golder Ranch Fire said crews responded to the Home Depot parking lot where Oro Valley Police was on the scene of a cat stuck in a tree.

Crews said Firefighter Schobel got on top of the truck safely to reach the cat, but it wasn’t too cooperative.

As Captain Miller attempted to help from below, the cat grabbed his glove.

Golder Ranch Fire rescue cat stuck on the tree.
Golder Ranch Fire rescue cat stuck on the tree.(Golder Ranch Fire)

“Overall, no CATastrophes! Our crew was able to free the little guy with no injuries,” said Golder Ranch Fire.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

13 NEWS CTV IMAGE

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13 News toured the most expensive property for sale in Tucson. Tucson's luxury housing market...
Inside the most expensive home for sale in Tucson
18-wheeler hit by train near I-10, Tangerine Road
18-wheeler hit by train near I-10, Tangerine Road
Michael Moynihan pleaded guilty expect insane to a charge of attempted first-degree murder.
Accomplished Tucson musician pleads guilty to slashing throat of random stranger
23-year-old Logan McKenzie Casto of Cross Lanes, West Virginia.
Cochise County arrests human smuggling suspect south of Sierra Vista
Tucson Police arrest hit and run suspect
NEW DETAILS: Tucson Police arrest hit and run suspect

Latest News

Israelis gathered and lit candles in Tel Aviv on Monday, November 6, 2023, to remember those...
Israel fights Hamas deep in Gaza City and foresees control of enclave’s security after war
Speaker of the House Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., walks to the senate side for lunch with Senate...
Just 10 days before another government shutdown, Congress eyes Ukraine, Israel and border security
FILE - A sign for WeWork is displayed at their office in the borough of Manhattan in New York,...
WeWork seeks bankruptcy protection in stunning fall for a company once valued close to $50 billion
A man with a gun was arrested near the U.S. Capitol Tuesday afternoon, police said.
Man with gun arrested in park near US Capitol