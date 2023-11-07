Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Man with gun arrested in park near US Capitol

A man with a gun was arrested near the U.S. Capitol Tuesday afternoon, police said. (CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:34 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — A man with a gun was arrested in a park near the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, police said.

The man was in the park outside Senate office buildings and across from Washington’s Union Station when he was arrested, the U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement posted online.

The suspect was identified by police as Ahmir Lavon Merrell, 21, from Atlanta, according to multiple reports.

Roads in the area were closed for about two hours as officers searched the area and the man’s belongings.

Officers said they did not believe there was an ongoing threat.

Carrying firearms in public is prohibited in Washington as well as on U.S. Capitol grounds.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

