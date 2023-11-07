Pedestrian hit in Tucson crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian.

TOD says officers responded to the 300 block of West Grant about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

That’s near Grant and Oracle.

Police say an adult male was taken to the hospital with injuries that do not appear to be life threatening.

Police say the driver remained on the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

