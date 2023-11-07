Pedestrian hit in Tucson crash

Advertise
Pedestrian hit in Tucson
By 13 News Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:55 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian.

TOD says officers responded to the 300 block of West Grant about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

That’s near Grant and Oracle.

Police say an adult male was taken to the hospital with injuries that do not appear to be life threatening.

Police say the driver remained on the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

