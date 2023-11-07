Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Report: More Americans are using their 401(k) plans to pay bills

A new report says more Americans are paying bills with their retirement savings.
A new report says more Americans are paying bills with their retirement savings.(Pexels | Pexels)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:08 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
(CNN) – A growing number of Americans are cracking into their retirement fund nest eggs to help pay bills.

According to a new report from Bank of America, the number of its 401(k) plan participants pulling cash out has increased by 27% since the first quarter of this year.

The number of people pulling cash out is well over 18,000, the highest level in the five quarters the bank has been tracking this data.

The average withdrawal is just over $5,000.

Despite high GDP numbers and low unemployment, Americans are clearly still facing a cash crunch caused by high inflation and rising costs of living.

They’re not only tapping into retirement funds. The same report also found that the share of households newly delinquent on credit cards is at the highest level in a dozen years.

However, Bank of America said it has more than 4 million plan participants, so the number of people dipping into retirement funds is still less than six-tenths of a percent.

The report also found that Gen Z and millennials are ramping up their contributions.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

