13 Cares For Health
Attorney for missing Nebraska man’s husband denies unwillingness to cooperate in investigation

Marshall Vogel retained an attorney who requested law enforcement stop contacting Vogel and his family directly.
By Amber Little and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:47 AM MST|Updated: 16 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said it’s putting “tons of resources” into locating a missing 35-year-old Lincoln man.

Personnel with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Lincoln Police Department and Nebraska Department of Corrections searched the area near Tyler Goodrich’s home in the Yankee Hill neighborhood on Tuesday.

Chief Deputy Ben Houchin with the sheriff’s office said they served a search warrant at Goodrich’s home Monday.

Friends and family of a missing Lincoln man are searching to bring him home.
While Goodrich’s husband, Marshall Vogel, had been cooperating with law enforcement and organized a search party with friends over the weekend, Houchin said that’s no longer the case.

“Marshall Vogel and his family are no longer cooperating with the sheriff’s office on this investigation,” Houchin said.

However, Vogel’s attorney, Sandford Pollack, said the statement by Houchin is “absolutely false” and the sheriff’s department did not contact them.

Prior to the search warrant, Pollack said Vogel consented to two searches of his property.

“After the third search, Mr. Vogel sought legal advice, which seems appropriate given the heavy law enforcement presence in his life, his children’s lives and other family members,” Pollack said.

Houchin sent an email to media Tuesday afternoon confirming that Vogel had retained an attorney who requested law enforcement stop contacting Vogel and his family directly.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said a man found shot alongside his wife in their home has died.

Deputies were initially called to the home Goodrich and Vogel share on Friday at 7:45 p.m. after the two reportedly got into an argument. However, Goodrich had already left by the time deputies arrived and since no criminal activity was found, they left the area.

Vogel then called the sheriff’s office at 9:35 p.m. the following day to report Goodrich as missing.

Goodrich is described as being 6′1″ tall and weighs about 185 pounds. He was last seen wearing gray shorts, a gray zip-up running sweatshirt and running shoes.

Houchin said Goodrich’s phone was last active Friday at 7:41 p.m. at his home. He also cleared up some misinformation he’s seen on social media.

“The location at SW 13th and W Van Dorn was not a phone ping. It was a post on Snapchat,” he said.

Authorities said Goodrich was looking forward to running the Good Life Halfsy on Sunday but did not show up.

“We do not know what happened to Tyler Goodrich at this time,” Houchin said. “Everything is open at this point on what could have happened.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 402-441-6500.

