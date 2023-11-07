TPD: Multiple people arrested following street takeover near Kino, 22nd

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department arrested multiple people early Sunday morning after an illegal street takeover near Kino and 22nd.

The TPD responded shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 5 after multiple community members called 911 to report an illegal street takeover.

Tucson Police said callers reported seeing vehicles doing donuts, several people standing in the streets, and that traffic was blocked. The behavior involved blocking traffic, vehicles doing donuts in the street, and a gathering of spectators (which is also illegal).

Officers from Operations Division South quickly responded, dispersed the crowd, and detained multiple participants.

Tucson Police arrested four adults for aiding and abetting a street racing event and field released: 20-year-old Kassandra Lara, 19-year-old Felicia Amendariz, 18-year-old Allika Kyles, and 22-year-old Juan Flores.

Authorities said the names of the four juveniles are being withheld; however, all four are 16 years old.

According to TPD, one of the juvenile arrestees, who is prohibited by law from possessing a firearm due to his criminal history, was in possession of a handgun. He was charged with felony weapons misconduct and booked into the Pima County Juvenile Correction Center.

Tucson Police said the juvenile driver of the vehicle was charged with violating curfew, minor in possession of alcohol, weapons misconduct (failure to disclose to law enforcement a weapon inside of the vehicle), obstructing a public thoroughfare, violation of class G license restrictions, aiding and abetting a street racing event, and no proof of insurance.

Authorities said the two other juveniles are facing charges of violating curfew, aiding and abetting a street racing event, and minors in possession of alcohol.

