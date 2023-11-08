Cochise County puppies looking for new homes

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office released pictures of five puppies looking for a new home.

CCSO says the five Husky-German Shepherd puppies are about eight months old and were turned in by owners who could no longer afford to care for them.

There are four females and one male.

They have been at the Douglas Animal Shelter since Monday, November 6.

Anyone interested is asked to call the Douglas Animal Shelter to make an appointment to meet the puppies at (520) 417-7567.

Potential owners should know the puppies will require training and would do best with someone who understands the breed.

