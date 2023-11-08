Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Cooler temperatures for the rest of the week

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:43 AM MST|Updated: 6 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tuesday was another unseasonably warm day across southern Arizona with new daily record highs set in Tucson, Douglas, and Safford.  An upper-level trough moving in from the Pacific Northwest will cool southern Arizona back near climate normals Wednesday before dropping us a few degrees below normal Thursday and Friday.

The gustiest winds Wednesday will be across Santa Cruz and Cochise Counties with lighter winds expected Thursday and Friday. Conditions stay dry this week under mostly sunny skies.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s. Breezy.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 80°.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a high near 80°.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 80s.

